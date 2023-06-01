Fat ewes selling to £216 and hoggets to £141 at Armoy Mart
Fat ewes to £216 and hoggets to £141.
Leading prices
AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 23kgs £145. F Daly, Cushendall, 22kgs £140.50. Sam Creith, Armoy, 23kgs £139. R Wylie, Bushmills, 22kgs £135.50. Kevin McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £135.50. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 23kgs £136. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £135.80. WilliamGraham, Bushmills, 22kgs £134. Robinson Williamson, Coleraine, 22kgs £134. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs £133. V McClelland, Claudy, 21kgs £133. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, 21kgs £130.50. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, 20½kgs £128. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 23kgs £139.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 19kgs £124.50. William Morrison, Mosside, 22kgs £134. G Moore, Ballymoney, 24kgs £140. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 19 ½kgs £124.50.
Fat ewes
R Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £216. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £174. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £152. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £150. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £148. A Bartlett, Stranocum, Texel, £146. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £160. Seamus McShane, Ballintoy, Texel, £136. Tommy McAllister, Bushmils, Texel, £136. Raymond Higgins, Newtowncrommelin, Texel, £136. John McLaughlin, Carnmoon, Char, £148. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Mules, £147.
Ewes and lambs
J Simpson, Armoy, hoggets with twins, £224.
Hoggets
E Duncan, Ballycastle, 30kgs £141. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 30kgs £135. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £132.50. S Kelly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £130.00. J Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs £128.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.