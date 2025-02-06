Fat ewes selling to £216 at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes to £180
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 28kgs £167. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £166. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £163. Sam Morrison, Dervock, 26kgs £163. William Morrison, Mosside, 27kgs £162. E McFetridge, Armoy, 26kgs £161. J Bartlett, Armoy, 25kgs £160. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £158. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 24kgs £158. Alan Archibald, Coleraine, 24kgs £158. Ballymoney farmer, 23.5kgs £155. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £151. Robert McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £149. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 22kgs £145. Richard McAfee, Bushmills, 21kgs £139. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 21kgs £138. M Steele, Glenarm, 21.5kgs £138.
Fat ewes
P and E Cunning, Castlerock, Texel, £216. Trevor Christie, Dunloy, Texel, £196. O McCluskey, Loughguile, Texel, £194. Sam Creith, Armoy, Suffolk, £192. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £186. E McCarry, Loughguile, Suffolk, £186. S Morrison, Dervock, Texel, £184. M Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £180.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.