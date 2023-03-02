Fat ewes selling to £222 and fat lambs to £128 at Armoy Mart
A smaller show of 700 sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £128 and fat ewes to £222.
Breeding sheep sold to £170.
Leading prices
McConkey Brothers, Cookstown, 29kgs £123. Stranocum farmer, 23kgs £121.50. R Chambers, Ballycastle, 30kgs £120. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 29kgs £120. D Steele, Glenarm, 28kgs £119. N McQuaid, Ballycastle, 23kgs £118. Geo Steele, Bushmills, 26kgs £118. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £117.50. Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, 24kgs £117. S O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs £116. M Culbertson, Bushmills, 22kgs £114.50. Pat McGarry, Loughguile, 23kgs £112.
Fat ewes
Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, 2 Texel, £222, 3, £210. Alan Wylie, Bushmills, 1 Texel, £200, 3, £158. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 6 Crossbreds £147. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, 5 Texel, £139. Sam Creith, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £139. A Stevenson, Armoy, 3 Texel, £130. BJ McAlister, Dervock, 3 Crossbreds £128.
Breeding sheep
A McKay, Cushendun, in-lamb ewes £140. A McMullan, Glenariffe, aged ewes 1 ½ lambs, 3, £176, 3, £170, 3, £164.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.