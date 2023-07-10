A very strong show of 1,700 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 8th July.

600 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £232.00.

1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Swatragh Mart

Lambs topped at £138.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 26kg at £138.00 = 5.31p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £136.50 = 5.25p; Cookstown producer; 24.2kg at £132.00 = 5.45p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £125.00 = 5.21p and Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £125.00 = 5.10p.

Mid-weight lambs

Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £133.00 = 5.66p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £129.00 = 5.61p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £128.50 = 5.59p; Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £128.00 = 5.47p; Kilrea producer; 21.6kg at £127.50 = 5.90p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £126.50 = 5.65p; Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £126.00 = 5.58p; Garvagh producer; 22.2kg at £125.00 = 5.63p; Moneymore producer; 22.6kg at £125.00 = 5.53p; Coleraine producer; 23.2kg at £125.00 = 5.39p; Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £123.50 = 5.56p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £123.50 = 5.32p; Coleraine producer; 23.2kg at £123.00 = 5.30p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Garvagh producer; 23.1kg at £122.50 = 5.30p; Limavady producer; 22.4kg at £122.50 = 5.47p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £122.50 = 5.33p; Coleraine producer; 22.2kg at £122.00 = 5.50p; Coagh producer; 21.7kg at £122.00 = 5.62p; Armoy producer; 22.5kg at £122.00 = 5.42p and Limavady producer; 22.9kg at £121.50 = 5.31p.

Light-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 19.6kg at £100.00 = 5.10p; Draperstown producer; 17.25kg at £81.50 = 4.72p; Cookstown producer; 17.7kg at £78.00 = 4.41p; Ballymoney producer; 13.3kg at £65.50 = 4.92p; Ballymena producer; 16.6kg at £78.50 = 4.73p and Ballymena producer; 12kg at £55.50 = 4.63p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £232; Maghera producer; £208 and Maghera producer; £184.

