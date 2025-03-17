Fat ewes selling to £270 at Hilltown Mart
Plenty of good prices for sheep at Hilltown Mart this week.
Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £270, Cabra farmer £266, Newry farmer £264, Katesbridge farmer £254, Dromara farmer £242, Kilkeel farmer £218, Dromara farmer £205, Newry farmer £204, Downpatrick farmer £198, Kilcoo farmer £196, Kilcoo farmer £194, Katesbridge farmer £192, Mayobridge farmer £182, Kilkeel farmer £174 and Warrenpoint farmer £168.
Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £156 for 27kg (577ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £150.50 for 26kg (578ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £144 for 25kg (576ppk).
