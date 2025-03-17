Fat ewes selling to £270 at Hilltown Mart

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plenty of good prices for sheep at Hilltown Mart this week.

Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £270, Cabra farmer £266, Newry farmer £264, Katesbridge farmer £254, Dromara farmer £242, Kilkeel farmer £218, Dromara farmer £205, Newry farmer £204, Downpatrick farmer £198, Kilcoo farmer £196, Kilcoo farmer £194, Katesbridge farmer £192, Mayobridge farmer £182, Kilkeel farmer £174 and Warrenpoint farmer £168.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £156 for 27kg (577ppk), Mullaghbawn farmer £150.50 for 26kg (578ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £144 for 25kg (576ppk).

Related topics:Hilltown MartDownpatrickNewryKilkeel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice