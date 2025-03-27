Fat ewes selling to £282 at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep peaked at £215

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A seasonal show of just over 500 head on Wednesday night met with a much sharper trade for all types of sheep.

Fat ewes sold to £282, fat hoggets made up to £171 and breeding sheep peaked at £215.

Leading prices

Fat hoggets

Armoy martArmoy mart
Armoy mart

Judith Tener, Belfast, 25kgs £171. A Armour, Dromara, 27kgs £170. John Watt, Armoy, 28kgs £169. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 27kgs £169. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £167.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 25kgs £165.50. Eugene Monaghan, Moneymore, 23kgs Blackface, £160. Ballycastle Farmer, 22.5kgs £161.50. R McConaghy, Ballymoney, 22kgs £161. A Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs Blackface, £157.50.

Fat ewes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £282. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £220. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, £218. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £228. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £216. Jas McHenry, Glenariffe, Dorsets, £190. Patrick McLaughlin, Ballycastle, Dorsets, £180. Richard Kane, Ballymoney, Cheviot, £180. B Jamison, Ballintoy, Texel, £182. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £186. Niall Connolly, Armoy, Texel, £188. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £196. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £172. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Crossbreds £178. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel £186. A Armour, Dromara, Dorsets, £170. Vincent McCluskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £160.

Breeding sheep

Chas McAuley, Cushendall, Blackface ewes with lambs, 3 with 6, £215, 2 with 3 £205, 1 with 2, £175.

Springing ewes sold to £186.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Related topics:SuffolkBushmills

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice