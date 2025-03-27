Fat ewes selling to £282 at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep peaked at £215
Fat ewes sold to £282, fat hoggets made up to £171 and breeding sheep peaked at £215.
Leading prices
Fat hoggets
Judith Tener, Belfast, 25kgs £171. A Armour, Dromara, 27kgs £170. John Watt, Armoy, 28kgs £169. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 27kgs £169. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £167.50. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 25kgs £165.50. Eugene Monaghan, Moneymore, 23kgs Blackface, £160. Ballycastle Farmer, 22.5kgs £161.50. R McConaghy, Ballymoney, 22kgs £161. A Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs Blackface, £157.50.
Fat ewes
Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £282. Robert Wylie, Clough, Suffolk, £220. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Texel, £218. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £228. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £216. Jas McHenry, Glenariffe, Dorsets, £190. Patrick McLaughlin, Ballycastle, Dorsets, £180. Richard Kane, Ballymoney, Cheviot, £180. B Jamison, Ballintoy, Texel, £182. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £186. Niall Connolly, Armoy, Texel, £188. B Mullan, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £196. WD Marshall, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £172. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Crossbreds £178. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel £186. A Armour, Dromara, Dorsets, £170. Vincent McCluskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £160.
Breeding sheep
Chas McAuley, Cushendall, Blackface ewes with lambs, 3 with 6, £215, 2 with 3 £205, 1 with 2, £175.
Springing ewes sold to £186.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
