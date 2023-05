Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmer £160 for 34.5kg (463ppk) and £156 for 31kg (503ppk), Hilltown farmer £148 for 24.1kg (614ppk), Rostrevor farmer £147.50 for 24.5kg (602ppk), Attical farmer £146.50 for 26.8kg (546ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 23kg (635ppk), Mayobridge farmer £143 for 22.1kg (647ppk), Bryansford farmer £142.50 for 21.4kg (666ppk), Bryansford farmer £142 for 21.1kg (673ppk), Cabra farmer £142 for 22.4kg (634ppk), Rostrevor farmer £140.50 for 22kg (638ppk), Kilkeel farmer £138 for 25.6kg (539ppk), Mayobridge farmer £136 for 21.6kg (629ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 20kg (620ppk) and Hilltown farmer £122 for 20.1kg (607ppk).