Fat ewes selling to £285, ewes and lambs to £228 at Armoy Mart
Fat ewes sold to £285, ewes and lambs to £228, store lambs to £129.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 40kgs £215. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 30kgs £206. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 30kgs £213. Stephen McDonnell, Cushendall, 31kgs £199. William Graham, Bushmills, 30kgs £198. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs £197. Sam Taggart, Bushmills, 27kgs £188. Felix Mullan, Portursh, 27kgs £187. Niall Connolly, Armoy, 30kgs £187. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 28kgs, £184.50. J Simpson, Mosside, 27kgs £173. Cloughmills farmer, 30kgs £170. W Simpson, Armoy, 24kgs £165. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 23kgs £165. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 22kgs Blackface, £145.
Store lambs
Chas Laverty, Armoy, 22 Texel, £134. D Mathews, Ballycastle, 13 Crossbreds £122. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 10, Blackface, £117.
Fat ewes
Margaret Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £285. D Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais, £224. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Rouge, £218. Niall Connolly, Armoy, Texel, £202. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £198. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, Rouge, £176. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Texel, £170. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £164. David Smyth, Bushmills, Crossbreds £160. Gerard Black, Armoy, Texel, £160. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, Suffolk, £158. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, Texel, £158. M Peden, Dervock, Crossbreds £154. Paul Gardner, Clough, Texel, £200.
Breeding sheep
Chas Kane, Ballycastle, ewes and single lamb, £228. Philip Laverty, Armoy, ewe/single lamb, £150. Sam Kane, Ballintoy, ewe/1 lamb, £185.
Pet lambs sold to £25 with 26 on offer.
Sale every Wednesday night from 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.