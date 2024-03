Fat ewes selling to £292 at Hilltown Mart, excellent prices throughout

Fat lambs: Katesbridge farmer £182 for 34kg (535ppk), Rathfriland farmer £175 for 29kg (603ppk), Kilkeel farmer £175 for 30kg (583ppk), Katesbridge farmer £174.50 for 31kg (563ppk), Rostrevor farmer £172 for 26.5kg (649ppk), Newry farmer £172 for 31kg (555ppk), Banbridge farmer £172 for 27.1kg (634ppk), Rostrevor farmer £172 for 29.5kg (583ppk), Rathfriland farmer £172 for 33kg (521ppk), Castlewellan farmer £171 for 30kg (570ppk), Rathfriland farmer £170 for 29.6kg (574ppk), Katesbridge farmer £168 for 26.7kg (629ppk), Markethill farmer £166 for 26kg (638ppk), Hilltown farmer £160 for 26.5kg (681ppk), Cabra farmer £160 for 24kg (666ppk), Hilltown farmer £158 for 24kg (658ppk), Newry farmer £157 for 25.2kg (623ppk), Hilltown farmer £156.50 for 24.6kg (636ppk), Rathfriland farmer £155 for 25.5kg (607ppk), Ardglass farmer £151 for 23.2kg (651ppk), Hilltown farmer £150 for 22.5kg (667ppk), Hilltown farmer £148 for 22.4kg (660ppk), Katesbridge farmer £144 for 23kg (626ppk), Hilltown farmer £140.50 for 22.1kg (635ppk), Ardglass farmer £140 for 22.6kg (619ppk), Rostrevor farmer £137.50 for 21.9kg (628ppk), Dromore farmer £137 for 22kg (622ppk), Castlewellan farmer £136 for 21kg (647ppk), Cabra farmer £135 for 21.3kg (634ppk), Dromara farmer £128 for 20.5kg (624ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125 for 18kg (694ppk) and Newry farmer £120 for 18kg (666ppk).