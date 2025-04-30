Fat ewes selling to top of £294 at Rathfriland Co-op

Tuesday evening saw smaller show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £7.24 a kilo for 20.3kg at £147.

Fat ewes topped at £294.

More ewes over the £264 mark this week with plainer ewes from £232 to £258.

Spring lambs

Bryansford farmer 28.2k at £160, Kilkeel farmer 28k at £158, Kilkeel farmer 23.7k at £157, Newcastle farmer 28k at £155, Ballyroney farmer 27k at £155, Ballynahinch farmer 24k at £152, Newry farmer 24.7k at £151, Rathfriland farmer 22.4k at £150 and Dundrum farmer 23.7k at £148.50.

Hoggets

Rathfriland farmer 33.5k at £157, Augher farmer 31k at £156, Corbet farmer 30.5k at £152, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £150, Saintfield farmer 27.6k at £150, Rathfriland farmer 31k at £150, Banbridge farmer 29.5k at £150 and Jerrettspass farmer 30.2k at £149.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £294, Kilkeel farmer at £264, Katesbridge farmer at £258, Loughbrickland farmer at £256, Rathfriland farmer at £254, Kilkeel farmer at £248, Dromore farmer at £238, Ballinaskeagh farmer at £232, Rathfriland farmer at £232 and Corbet farmer at £232.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £234 and Castlewellan farmer at £220.

Ewes and Lambs

Cabra farmer 1 ewe and lamb at £270 and Augher farmer 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £270.

