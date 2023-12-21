Fat ewes sold to £138 at Armoy Mart, fat lambs to £125
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat lambs sold to £125 for 26kgs lambs, fat ewes sold to £138 and store lambs to £99.
Leading prices
A B Wilson, Armoy, 26kgs £125. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £120.50. J M Hanna, Armoy, 25kgs £118.50. Declan Laverty, 24kgs £117. M Wright, Carnlough, 23kgs £116. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £115. Robert Gingles, Larne, 22kgs £110. Aidan Gallagher, 22kgs £109.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, 46 Texel, £99.00. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, 5 Texel, £92.00. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 22 Texel, £97.50.
Fat ewes
B McAllister, Dervock, Dorset, £138. L Booth, Larne, Texel, £95.00. Ray Austin, Armoy, Texel, £112. F Loughridge, Loughguile, Dorset, £108. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £106. R Austin, Armoy, Rouge, £102. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £129. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Blackface, £116.
Next sheep sale Wednesday 3rd January 2024.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Wishing all mart customers a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.