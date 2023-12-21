News you can trust since 1963
Fat ewes sold to £138 at Armoy Mart, fat lambs to £125

The final sheep sale of 2023 was held last Wednesday night with just over 500 head on offer.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:55 GMT
Fat lambs sold to £125 for 26kgs lambs, fat ewes sold to £138 and store lambs to £99.

Leading prices

A B Wilson, Armoy, 26kgs £125. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs £120.50. J M Hanna, Armoy, 25kgs £118.50. Declan Laverty, 24kgs £117. M Wright, Carnlough, 23kgs £116. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £115. Robert Gingles, Larne, 22kgs £110. Aidan Gallagher, 22kgs £109.

Armoy martArmoy mart
Store lambs

Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, 46 Texel, £99.00. Paul Gardiner, Ballymena, 5 Texel, £92.00. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 22 Texel, £97.50.

Fat ewes

B McAllister, Dervock, Dorset, £138. L Booth, Larne, Texel, £95.00. Ray Austin, Armoy, Texel, £112. F Loughridge, Loughguile, Dorset, £108. S Huey, Armoy, Texel, £106. R Austin, Armoy, Rouge, £102. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £129. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Blackface, £116.

Next sheep sale Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

Wishing all mart customers a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.

