Fat ewes sold to £250 for Texel ewes at Armoy Mart
Fat hoggets sold to a top price of £166 for a pen of 24kgs.
Store lambs were very sharp selling to £125.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Rob Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs £166. Pat McGarry, Ballycastle, 29kgs £164. Robert Wylie, Ballymena, 29kgs £162. Ian McClean, Bushmills, 27kgs £162. Bushmills farmer, 26kgs £162. Kieran O’Hara, Cushendun, 30kgs £160. Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, 25kgs £160. TE and AG Irwin, Coleraine, 25kgs £160. R Kerr, Bushmills, 24kgs £152. J and M Crawford, Glarryford, 25kgs £152. S Morrell, Macosquin, 24kgs £151.50. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, Blackface, 24kgs £150. Liam Robbin, Glenariffe, Blackface, 23kgs £140.
Store lambs
D Steele, Glenarm, 9 Texel, £125. M Steele, Glenarm, 10 Crossbreds £124. Paddy McMullan, Loughguile, 14 Blackface, £90.00. Sean McAllister, Ballyvoy, 8 Blackface, £90.00. Patrick McNeill, Ballyvoy, 5 Texel, £90.00. Patrick McLoughlin, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £119. M Steele, Glenarm, 6 Blackface, £104.
Fat ewes
Maggie Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £250 and £214. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, Texel, £216. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, £215. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £190. A and O Smyth, Ballymoney, Texel, £188. Armoy farmer, Texel, £186. I McLean, Bushmills, Dutch Spotted, £186. M Milliken, Armoy, Texel, £180. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £178. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £172. A and O Smyth, Ballycastle, Charollais, £212.
Ewes and lambs sold to £184.
