Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £148 for 24kg (616ppk), Mayobridge farmer £143 for 23.1kg (619ppk), Kilkeel farmer £141 for 23kg (613ppk), Newcastle farmer £140 for 21.9kg (639ppk), Mayobridge farmer £140 for 21.8kg (642ppk), Hilltown farmer £139 for 21.7kg (640ppk), Newcastle farmer £138 for 21kg (657ppk), Kilkeel farmer £136 for 22.3kg (610ppk), Bryansford farmer £136 for 21.7kg (626ppk), Ardglass farmer £136 for 21.1kg (644ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 21.6kg (625ppk), Castlewellan farmer £132 for 20.6kg(641ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £125 for 19kg (658ppk).