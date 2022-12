Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £230, Newcastle farmer £205, Kilkeel farmer £138, Newcastle farmer £130, Castlewellan farmer £130, Rostrevor farmer £128, Newcastle farmer £121, Downpatrick farmer £116, Castlewellan farmer £106, Rostrevor farmer £95, Newry farmer £91, Newcastle farmer £90 and Kilkeel farmer £87.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £118.50 for 23.6kg (502ppk), Annaclone farmer £115 for 25.2kg (456ppk), Rostrevor farmer £115 for 25kg (460ppk), Castlewellan farmer £111 for 24.5kg (453ppk), Rostrevor farmer £110.50 for 22.5kg (491ppk), Dromara farmer £109 for 22.1kg (493ppk), Rostrevor farmer £102 for 21kg (485ppk) and Leitrim farmer £102 for 20.8kg (490ppk) and £101 for 20.7kg (488ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 10th December saw fat ewes sell to £204 and fat lambs to £120.50.

Hilltown Mart

Fat ewes: Warrenpoint farmer £204, Bryansford farmer £176, Warrenpoint farmer £164, Cabra farmer £131, Cabra farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £110, Attical farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £96 and Cabra farmer £95.