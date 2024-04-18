Fat hoggets selling to £213 for 30kgs and fat lambs to £201 for 26kgs at Armoy Mart
Fat hoggets sold to £213 for 30kgs, fat lambs to £201 for 26kgs, fat ewes made up to £210 in a blazing trade.
Ewes and lambs sold to £285 for a super pen of three, two year old ewes with six lambs at foot.
Leading prices
Lambs
Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle, 26kgs £201. Trevor Richmond, Ballymoney, 23kgs £196. C Woodside, Carrickfergus, 24kgs £193. D Kerr, Bushmills, 23kgs £186. C Blair, Loughguile, 22kgs £172. C McDoughal, Bushmills, 20kgs £160. C Woodside, Carrickfergus, 20kgs £160.
Hoggets
Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 30kgs £213. John Thompson, Bushmills, 30kgs £208. WD Marshall, Clough, 29kgs £196. T Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £196. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, 30kgs £195. John Thompson, Bushmills, 26kgs £194. Denis O’Neill, Ballycastle, 24kgs £192. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 29kgs £192. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 26kgs £191. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £191. D McAlister, Glenann, 24kgs £192.
Breeding sheep
A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £285, 15 ewes, 20 lambs, £270. W D Marshall, Clough, 3 ewes, 5 lambs, £242. John Campbell, Ballymoney, 3 ewes, 4 lambs, £186.
Fat ewes
R Hodges, Armoy, Texel, £210. D Kerr, Bushmills, Suffolk, £194. P Brown, Ballycastle, Texel, £190. D McAlister, Cushendall, Texel, £174. Jake Hamilton, Glenarm, Blue, £172. Sam Patterson, Carrickfergus, Suffolk, £162. WD Marshall, Clough, Crossbreds £160. W Morrison, Mosside, Crossbreds £160. V Hughes, Martinstown, Texel, £154. A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, Suffolk, £156. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £154. RJ McElheran, Stranocum, Dorsets, £154.
Store lambs
Loughguile producer, 11 Crossbreds £132. D Douthart, Armoy, 9 Crossbreds £128.
