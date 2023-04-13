Fat Lamb prices continue to improve at Dungannon
Fat Lamb prices continue to improve with Fat Hoggs selling to £138 for 29kg presented by a Cookstown producer at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart sheep sale on Thursday 13 April.
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
Leading prices included G Turkington £136 24.5kg; K Foster £136 25kg, £124 22.5kg; A Cookstown producer £130 34kg, £125 27kg; I Reilly £128 24kg; D Hall £127 22kg; G Turkington £127 23kg; M Rafferty £116 19kg.
FAT EWES
Fat Ewes sold to £166 presented by N Rainey, £145; D Hall £132, £92; G Irwin £118; J Cooke £110; I Liggett £108; G Turkington £98; I Reilly £98; K Newell £93; M Rafferty £92.
BREEDING STOCK
Breeding stock sold to a height of £172 2E +2L presented by J Robinson.