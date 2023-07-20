Fat lambs selling to a top price of £126 for a pen of 27kgs at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs sold to £126 for a pen of 27kgs, lambs from Mr J Sherrard, Ballykelly.
Fat ewes were a great trade selling to £166 with over 500 head on offer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The first store lambs of the season sold to a top price of £95.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
J Sherrard, Ballykelly, 27kgs £126. A B Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £120.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 25kgs £120. Les Millen, Coleraine, 27kgs £120. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 24kgs £119.50. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £119.50. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 25kgs £117. William Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £115. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 23kgs £113. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, 23kgs £113. L Linton, Armoy, 23kgs £113. J Sherrard, Ballykelly, 23kgs £112. P McBride, Ballycastle, 22kgs £110. D Duffin, Toomebridge, 22kgs £110.
Fat ewes
U Ramage, Bushmills, SCs £166. T Butler, Ballyvoy, Blackface, £165. Mark Hanna, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £154. D McKeeman, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £146. John Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £137. A Butler, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £146. Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Texel, £132. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Texel, £122. F McKendry, Cloughmills, Crossbreds £122. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £119. John McLaughlin, Carnmoon, Texel, £118. J Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £116. R McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £115. R Duncan, Ballyvoy, Blackface, £114.
Store lambs
M Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Texel, £95. Joe Hamilton, Broughshane, 39 Crossbreds £90. Brooke Huey, Armoy, 12 Suffolk, £89. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 41 Suffolk, £78.50, 40 £76.50. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 5 Charollais, £77.50. Neil McMillan, Rasharkin, 22 Suffolk, £74.50. M Delargy, Cushendall, 12 Texel, £74.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.