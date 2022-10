Heifer calves sold to £900 and bull calves sold to £1140.

Heifer calves: Kilcoo farmer £900 for 356kg (253ppk), Cabra farmer £900 for 314kg (286ppk), Cabra farmer £930 for 346kg (239ppk), Mayobridge farmer £810 for 332kg (244ppk), Downpatrick farmer £810 for 292kg (277ppk), Downpatrick farmer £810 for 276kg (293ppk), Mayobridge farmer £780 for 354kg (220ppk), Downpatrick farmer £760 for 282kg (269ppk), Loughinisland farmer £750 for 294kg (255ppk), Mayobridge farmer £750 for 308kg (243ppk), Downpatrick farmer £740 for 284kg (261ppk), Loughinisland farmer £720 for 284kg (253ppk), Downpatrick farmer £710 for 258kg (275ppk), Downpatrick farmer £710 for 252kg (281ppk), Mayobridge farmer £690 for 248kg (278ppk), Downpatrick farmer £690 for 230kg (300ppk), Mayobridge farmer £670 for 246kg (272ppk), Downpatrick farmer £670 for 238kg (281ppk) and Loughinisland farmer £650 for 240kg (270ppk).

Bull calves: Mayobridge farmer £1140 for 478kg (238ppk), Hilltown farmer £1100 for 504kg (218ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 418kg (263ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1040 for 324kg (321ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1030 for 398kg (259ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1000 for 376kg (266ppk), Ballyholland farmer £990 for 352kg (281ppk), Downpatrick farmer £970 for 268kg (361ppk), Downpatrick farmer £970 for 306kg (317ppk), Downpatrick farmer £960 for 300kg (320ppk), Loughinisland farmer £880 for 282kg (312ppk), Mayobridge farmer £880 for 312kg (282ppk), Katesbridge farmer £880 for 346kg (254ppk), Mayobridge farmer £870 for 270kg (322ppk), Downpatrick farmer £870 for 308kg (282ppk), Downpatrick farmer £850 for 310kg (274ppk), Dromara farmer £840 for 326kg (257ppk), Downpatrick farmer £830 for 292kg (284ppk), Downpatrick farmer £810 for 276kg (293ppk) and £830 for 270kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 290kg (276ppk), Mayobridge farmer £760 for 284kg (267ppk) and Cabra farmer £740 for 294kg (251ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown Saleyard on Thursday 13th October saw fat ewes sell to £142, fat lambs to £124 and store lambs to 610ppk.

Fat ewes: Ballymartin farmer £142, Newry farmer £124, Cabra farmer £124, Hillsborough farmer £118, Shinn farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £115, Katesbridge farmer £115, Hillsborough farmer £112, Burren farmer £111, Cabra farmer £106, Bryansford farmer £102, Ballyward farmer £102, Katesbridge farmer £100, Burren farmer £98 and Newry farmer £96.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £124 for 22kg (563ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 23.6kg (517ppk), Kilcoo farmer £120 for 26.8kg (448ppk), Katesbridge farmer £116 for 25.9kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 22.7kg (511ppk), Cabra farmer £114 for 24.6kg (463ppk), Dromara farmer £109 for 24kg (454ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 25kg (432ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 23.6kg (445ppk), Castlewellan farmer £103 for 24kg (429ppk), Dromara farmer £100 for 23.1kg (433ppk), Rathfriland farmer £98.50 for 22.5kg (438ppk), Mayobridge farmer £98 for 22.8kg (430ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 22kg (445ppk), Newry farmer £97.50 for 21.9kg (445ppk), Hilltown farmer £97.50 for 21.8kg (447ppk) and Comber farmer £97 for 20.5kg (473ppk).