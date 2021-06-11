News you can trust since 1963

June Horse Fair 2021 cancelled for second time

Fat lambs selling to £310 at Gortin Mart

Fat ewes selling to £186 at Armoy Mart

Cull cows selling to a top £1919 per head at Ballymena Mart

Cull cows selling to a top £1919 per head at Ballymena Mart

Moore Concrete staff walk all the way from Ballymena to California

Simmental cow sells for a top price of £1575 at Saintfield Mart

Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for May

P Colhoun £310/17kg, K McCullagh £132/29kg, £122/23kg, R McPhillimy £130/25kg, R McAdoo £127.50/25kg, £123.50/22kg, £121/21kg, M Harkin £127/27kg, B Brogan £127/26kg, A Morris £126/24kg, £123/22kg, S Wilson £125/23kg, G McAdoo £124.50/22kg, £122/24kg, R McWhinney £124.50/22kg, S Hopper £124.50/23kg, C Clarke £124/24kg, J Doherty £124/26kg, G Blair £124/23kg, C Frazer £124/25kg, R Pollock £122.50/22kg, J Bradley £122.50/22kg, D Stewart £122/22kg, M Anderson £120/21kg, P Cullen £120/22kg, N Madden £119/21kg, S Kerlin £119/21kg, M McFarland £118/21kg, K Pinkerton £111/20kg and P O’Gara £110/31kg.