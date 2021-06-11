Fat lambs selling to £310 at Gortin Mart
Fantastic trade at Gortin with fat lambs selling to £310/17kg, fat ewes selling to £164 and ewes and lambs selling to £270.
Fat lambs
P Colhoun £310/17kg, K McCullagh £132/29kg, £122/23kg, R McPhillimy £130/25kg, R McAdoo £127.50/25kg, £123.50/22kg, £121/21kg, M Harkin £127/27kg, B Brogan £127/26kg, A Morris £126/24kg, £123/22kg, S Wilson £125/23kg, G McAdoo £124.50/22kg, £122/24kg, R McWhinney £124.50/22kg, S Hopper £124.50/23kg, C Clarke £124/24kg, J Doherty £124/26kg, G Blair £124/23kg, C Frazer £124/25kg, R Pollock £122.50/22kg, J Bradley £122.50/22kg, D Stewart £122/22kg, M Anderson £120/21kg, P Cullen £120/22kg, N Madden £119/21kg, S Kerlin £119/21kg, M McFarland £118/21kg, K Pinkerton £111/20kg and P O’Gara £110/31kg.
Fat ewes
M McFarland £164, L Young £156, £121, G Monteith £137, N Kee £132, M Harkin £130, D Cuddy £129, A Speer £128, N Madden £127, £101, P Doherty £126, R Daly £122, B Brogan £122, £120, £121, J Blair £121, A Irwin £120, S Hawkes £119, R Pollock £118, A McFarland £116, E Brolly £116, A Managh £115, R Mongan £111, I Crilly £111, £100 and D Gormley £109.
Ewes and lambs
S Porter £270, N McEldowney £265, G Monteith £255, £170, F McEldowney £250, £250, £227, £160, L Bowden £250, £245, £235, £190, £166, J Moss £215, £195, £155 D Ward £200 and A Logue £165.