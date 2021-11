Fat lambs to £114 at Hilltown

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £114.50 for 24kg (477ppk), Ardaragh farmer £112 for 21.6kg (518ppk), Hilltown farmer £111 for 24kg (462ppk), Newry farmer £110.50 for 23.5kg (470ppk), Rathfriland farmer £110 for 22.6kg (486ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 24kg (458ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 23.1kg (476ppk), Downpatrick farmer £110 for 22.6kg (486ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 22.7kg (484ppk), Hilltown farmer £109 for 22.5kg (484ppk), Cabra farmer £109 for 23.8kg (458ppk), Leitrim farmer £109 for 21.7kg (502ppk), Dromara farmer £108.50 for 21.4kg (507ppk), Castlewellan farmer £108 for 23.3kg (465ppk).

Store lambs: Ballyward farmer £124 for 18.1kg (685ppk), Dromara farmer £105 for 19.5kg (538ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 18kg (561ppk), Dromara farmer £97.50 for 17.7kg (550ppk), Dromara farmer £97 for 17.3kg (560ppk), Castlewellan farmer £96 for 17.2kg (558ppk), Newry farmer £95.50 for 17.1kg (558ppk), Hilltown farmer £92 for 15kg (613ppk), Newry farmer £91 for 15.2kg (598ppk), Dromara farmer £90 for 15.4kg (584ppk), Castlewellan farmer £89 for 15kg (593ppk), Kilkeel famer £87.50 for 15.2kg (575ppk), Kilkeel farmer £87 for 16kg (543ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 14.7kg (564ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £80.50 for 14.5kg (555ppk), Rostrevor farmer £76 for 13.1kg (580ppk), Rostrevor farmer £71 for 13kg (546ppk).