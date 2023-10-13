News you can trust since 1963
Fatal diseases on the rise in Europe, warns UFU

With reports of fatal livestock diseases spreading at a rapid rate in Europe, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers to be aware of the risks associated with importing live animals from overseas, to help safeguard Northern Ireland’s livestock industry.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Commenting, UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “In recent weeks a number of diseases are said to be circulating across Europe.

“A new strain of bluetongue was initially detected in Holland but has now spread into Belgium, and epizootic haemorrhagic disease has been detected in Southern France, having spread from Spain and Portugal.

“Whilst imports from Holland and Belgium are no longer possible as export conditions cannot be met due to the diseases circulating, local farmers need to be aware that animals originating from neighbouring jurisdictions could carry a significant risk.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff DonaldsonUFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson
“Should farmers buy in livestock from Europe, they need to be extremely cautious and report any possible signs of disease immediately.

“Farmers must also bear in mind that should their imported animals be infected by bluetongue or epizootic haemorrhagic disease, there is no compensation for animals that must be removed from the farm.

“This stresses the importance of protecting the herd and the farm business.”

