Father and son enjoy first time showing success in Armagh poultry section

Alan Bailie may be best known as the public relations representative of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club, but he swapped the sheep rings for the poultry section at last weekend’s agricultural show held in Gosford Park.
Alan and his son Paul, from Richhill, decided to exhibit two of their Pekin bantams for the first time at the local show.
From their Blenheim flock, they carefully selected a Mille Fleur hen (aptly named ‘Millie’) and Mille Fleur rooster.
The pair were “absolutely delighted” when the hen received a second place card in the Any Other Colour Female class in the True Bantam category.
Alan commented: “Taking part in our first ever show I am absolutely delighted to have come away with a second prize certificate.
“Our rooster, Max, wasn’t placed but nevertheless he also came in for considerable admiration along with all the other birds entered in the poultry section, which is very popular with competitors and visitors alike,” he concluded.