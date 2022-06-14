Father and son enjoy first time showing success in Armagh poultry section

There was first time showing success for a father and son duo in the poultry classes at Armagh County Show.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:16 am

Alan Bailie may be best known as the public relations representative of the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club, but he swapped the sheep rings for the poultry section at last weekend’s agricultural show held in Gosford Park.

Alan and his son Paul, from Richhill, decided to exhibit two of their Pekin bantams for the first time at the local show.

From their Blenheim flock, they carefully selected a Mille Fleur hen (aptly named ‘Millie’) and Mille Fleur rooster.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

Alan Bailie, Richhill, with A & P Bailie’s Mille Fleur Pekin bantam, which was awarded a second prize in the Any Other Colour Female class of the True Bantam category at the Armagh County Agricultural Show.

The pair were “absolutely delighted” when the hen received a second place card in the Any Other Colour Female class in the True Bantam category.

Alan commented: “Taking part in our first ever show I am absolutely delighted to have come away with a second prize certificate.

“Our rooster, Max, wasn’t placed but nevertheless he also came in for considerable admiration along with all the other birds entered in the poultry section, which is very popular with competitors and visitors alike,” he concluded.

Max, the Mille Fleur Pekin bantam rooster belonging to Alan and Paul Bailie from Richhill.
Armagh