Father of four mourned after farming accident

Seamus Conroy, from Tassagh, died in hospital on Wednesday, four days after the accident outside of Keady.

Ambulance crews attended the scene of the accident and Mr Conroy was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Many people in the area have paid tribute to the father of four.

Granemore Gaelic Football Club posted on Facebook: “Seamus was a highly respected man in Granemore and the wider community. A member of Granemore GFC from a young age, Seamus played football for Granemore up to senior level and later supported the club in every endeavour the club pursued.

“A valued member of the community, he was always available to offer up his services, helping out with large developments that were taking place around the club.”

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan also paid tribute.

“The death of Seamie Conroy on the farm has shocked the Keady/Granemore area and the wider community,” he said. “He was a hard-working and well-respected family man, who was welded in his local GAA club and was part of the farming community.

“His passing will be a huge loss to his family, friends and local community.”

Mr Boylan added: “I send my sympathies to Seamie’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

Mr Conroy was described in a family notice as the “loving husband of Liz and cherished father of Ursula, Clare, Lisa and Patrick” and the “beloved son of Teresa and the late Paddy”.

Mr Conroy’s remains will leave his late home, to arrive at St Mary’s Church in Granemore for the funeral mass at noon tomorrow, with a burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.