Fats selling to a flying trade at Saintfield Mart, bullocks to £2595 for a 920kg
Store bullocks reached £4 a kg - 410kg £1640 for a Charolais.
Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to a flying trade of £2595 for a 920kg Charolais bullock, £282 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1776 for a 740kg Limousin, £240 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 920kg £2595, 850kg £268 £2278, 850kg £267 £2269, Downpatrick producer Limousin bull 990kg £214 £2118, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 690kg £261 £1800, 600kg £260 £1560, Saintfield producer Limousin cow 740kg £240 £1776, Ardglass producer Limousin cows 650kg £273 £1775, 630kg £276 £1738, 650kg £251 £1631, 570kg £273 £1556, 630kg £239 £1505, 700kg £212 £1484, Lisburn Charolais cows 740kg £232 £1716, 740kg £236 £1746, Comber producer Limousin/Friesian bullocks 710kg £240 £1704, 720kg £233 £1677, 680kg £246 £1672, 670kg £247 £1654, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £207 £1656, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 650kg £250 £1625, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 790kg £194 £1532, 690kg £177 £1221, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 780kg £174 £1357, 670kg £169 £1132, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 710kg £185 £1313, 680kg £183 £1244 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 740kg £177 £1309, 700kg £181 £1267.
Bullocks: 75 bullocks sold to possibly the best trade ever seen reaching £4 a kg for a Charolais - 410kg £1640.
Top price of £1730 for a 470kg Limousin (370ppk).
Leading prices: Ardglass producer Charolais/Limousins 470kg £1730, 400kg £1590, 440kg £1570, 400kg £1490, 400kg £1470, 400kg £1420, 410kg £1420, 370kg £1410, 330kg £1290, AAs 470kg £1350, 450kg £1340, 460kg £1300, 380kg £1290, 400kg £1270, 380kg £1250, 380kg £1160, 420kg £1150, 390kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 540kg £1690, 510kg £1500, 440kg £1490, 460kg £1440, Downpatrick producer Charolais 440kg £1680, 410kg £1640, 420kg £1600, Dromara producer Charolais 460kg £1580, 450kg £1570, 470kg £1520, Newtownards producer Limousins 470kg £1580, 450kg £1570, 460kg £1520, 450kg £1510, 460kg £1490, 430kg £1400, Lisburn producer Shorthorn beef 540kg £1580, 490kg £1400, Downpatrick producer Charolais/Limousins 400kg £1510, 420kg £1440, 420kg £1425, Lisburn producer Limousin 400kg £1440.
Heifers: 85 heifers sold to £1460 for a 500kg Limousin (292ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 500kg £1460, Hillsborough producer Limousin 500kg £1420, Crumlin producer Belgian Blues 470kg £1350, 470kg £1300, 450kg £1285, 450kg £1200, Killyleagh producer Charolais 450kg £1335, 420kg £1250, 450kg £1360, 420kg £1340, 460kg £1290, 450kg £1270, Ardglass producer Limousins 430kg £1270, 440kg £1240, 400kg £1190, 370kg £1180, 380kg £1140, 400kg £1140, 370kg £1120, 330kg £1030 and Comber producer Limousins 430kg £1250, 410kg £1220, 390kg £1170, 360kg £1085.
Dropped calves: 70 drops sold to £510 for a Shorthorn bull and £460 for a Shorthorn heifer.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Shorthorn bulls £510, £490, £485, Shorthorn heifers £460, £305, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue bull £440, £435, £430, £410, £400, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue bulls £400, £390, £370, Belgian Blue heifers £400, £375, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £400, £360, £330, Belfast producer Limousin heifers £310, £270 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £300 twice, Aberdeen Angus heifer £280.