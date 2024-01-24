Fats selling to £1817 for a 710kg Hereford bullock at Saintfield Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
More cattle required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: 90 fats sold to £1817 for a 710kg Hereford bullock, £256 per 100kg.
Heifers sold to £1811 for a 610kg Limousin, £297 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Comber producer Hereford/Aberdeen Angus bullocks 710kg £256 £1817, 770kg £236 £1817, 760kg £236 £1793, 710kg £243 £1725, 750kg £229 £1717, Dromara producer Limousin heifers 610kg £297 £1811, 620kg £290 £1798, Newtownards producer Limousin heifer 660kg £270 £1782, Downpatrick producer Limousin heifer 660kg £270 £1782, Lisburn produce Aberdeen Angus bull 1140kg £148 £1687, Bangor producer Belgian Blue bull 660kg £250 £1650, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue heifer 610kg £259 £1580, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 740kg £202 £1494, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cow 760kg £192 £1460, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 700kg £200 £1400, 690kg £192 £1324, 640kg £198 £1267, 640kg £196 £1254, Downpatrick producer Saler cow 750kg £184 £1380, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cow 740kg £180 £1332, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 690kg £150 £1035, Dromore producer Friesian heifer 490kg £211 £1033, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 710kg £132 £937, 730kg £127 £927 and Saintfield producer Friesian cow 610kg £150 £915.
Bullocks: Sold to £1630 for a 580kg Charolais (282ppk).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 580kg £1630, 550kg £1600, 570kg £1600, 550kg £1570, Monlough producer Simmentals 600kg £1600, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1400, Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 500kg £1490, 530kg £1460, 400kg £1210, Annacloy producer Simmentals 450kg £1360, 400kg £1260 and Bangor producer Charolais 440kg £1310.
Heifers: 110 heifers sold to £1650 for a 600kg Charolais (275ppk)
Leading prices: Carryduff producer Charolais 600kg £1650, 590kg £1600, 560kg £1540, 510kg £1460, 500kg £1440, 500kg £1400, Greyabbey producer Limousins 590kg £1640, 550kg £1580, 620kg £1550, 560kg £1540, 540kg £1530, 550kg £1400, 470kg £1350, Annacloy producer Charolais 470kg £1380, Greyabbey producer Simmental/Limousins 450kg £1300, 450kg £1200, 460kg £1200, 450kg £1190, 450kg £1170, 400kg £1160, Dromara producer Limousins 440kg £1250, 440kg £1230, 430kg £1220, 400kg £1190.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1460 for a 430kg Charolais bullock calf (340ppk).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Portadown producer Charolais/Limousin bullocks 430kg £1460, 390kg £1380, 350kg £1340, 350kg £1290, 350kg £1230 and Downpatrick producer Charolais bull 480kg £1400, Charolais heifers 460kg £1260, 360kg £1040.
Dropped calves: Sold to £390 for a Limousin bull and £340 for a Limousin heifer.