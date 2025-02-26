Feast of family fun planned for St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival celebrations
This year’s programme, put together by Derry City and Strabane District Council, will incorporate the theme of Forest, Sky and Sea as the city celebrates the arrival of spring and brighter days with activity planned for Guildhall Square, the Craft Village, Waterloo Place and the Guildhall,
The centrepiece of the celebrations will again be the North West Carnival Initiative’s Spring Carnival Parade through the city centre at 3pm featuring flamboyant performances from local dance groups, sports clubs and community organisations.
Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who will lead the parade with St Patrick, launched the full programme on the city walls where the parade will pass through Shipquay Gate.
“As the days get longer and colour returns to our green spaces, excitement is starting to build for our 2025 St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival celebrations,” she said.
“It’s a great day out for all the family with lots of activity and entertainment planned for around the city centre.
“It’s always a magnificent sight to see hundreds of colourful parade performers weaving their way around the city centre in front of thousands of spectators and I can’t wait to be part of that.”
Festival and Events Manager at council Jacqueline Whoriskey revealed that last year’s event attracted record numbers to the city centre.
“The St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival is packed with unmissable festivities, offering something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.
“From live music to captivating street performances and walkabout characters, the city will come alive with energy and excitement.
“We adopted a city centre route for the parade in 2019 and that has proved popular with participants, attendees and businesses and attracted its highest ever attendance last year of 32,500 people.”
The full programme for the 2025 Spring Carnival celebrations for Derry and Strabane can be accessed now at derrystrabane.com/springcarnival
