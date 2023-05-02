Costs for farms, such as fuel, energy, feed and fertiliser all rocketed as the cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine caused inflation across the whole of society. Ms Sugden said farmers needed financial pressures to ease so they could maintain their businesses and continue to feed Northern Ireland affordably.

“Alongside the rest of society, farmers have seen their costs shoot up over recent months and years,” Ms Sugden said.

“Much of the extra cost inevitably filters down to the consumer, but plenty is often absorbed by the farmers themselves.

Claire Sugden MLA

“If we are to sustain the businesses of our local food producers then everything possible should be being done to ensure they do not pay over the odds for any of their vital commodities.

“It does not sit well that some companies may be profiting from recent hikes in prices – raising them as cost and demand rises, but neglecting to pass on savings when prices lower again.

