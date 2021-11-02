Female champion tops 50th anniversary sale at 5,400gns

Female champion at 50th Anniversary Simmental Spectacular was Ranfurly Weikel 40th L10 sold for a top price of 5,400gns by WD and JD Hazelton, Dungannon. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Celebrating 50 years of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club, the event attracted strong interest from pedigree and commercial buyers from throughout the Province and further afield.

The pre-sale show was judged by breed society president Stewart Stronach from the noted Islavale Herd based at Maisley, Keith, Banffshire. “It was a strong show, and the standard of cattle was high in all classes.”

Hitting the headlines in both the show and sale rings was the female champion Ranfurly Weikel 40th L10 from David and Jonny Hazelton’s herd at Dungannon. Born in April 2020, she was sired by the Cleenagh Flasher son Samark Superman, and is bred from the Raceview King daughter Ranfurly Weikel 23rd VG86. This one topped the sale, coming under the hammer of auctioneer Trevor Wylie at 5,400gns, selling to new breeder Patrick Fitzsimmons from Strangford, County Down.

“The female champion is a very sweet heifer. Full of breed character, and will be a great asset to anyone’s herd,” said Stewart Stronach.

Second highest bid of the day 4,900gns was realised by the Hazelton duo’s reserve female champion Ranfurly Weikel 39th L8. This February 2020 heifer is by Curaheen Bandit, and bred from the Carnkern Titan daughter Ranfurly Weikel 17th – full sister to the 15,000gns Stirling October 2015 champion Ranfurly Formula One. This one caught the eye of Nigel Abraham, Monea, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Five heifers from the Ranfurly prefix sold to average £3,717 per head.

The third placed Cladymore Lovely ET sold at 4,600gns for the Reaney family from Mowhan, County Armagh. Sired by the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy, this April 2020 heifer was bred from the Borness Troy daughter Cladymore Annabell. She joins the Drumsamney Herd owned by Roger and Jonathan Henderson, Desertmartin, County Londonderry.

Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, sold the third placed Drumagarner Lee for 3,600gns. Born in January 2020, she was sired by Team Celtic, and bred from the Rabawn Flame daughter Drumagarner Indigo. Buyer was pedigree herd owner Chris Traynor, Kilmore Herd, Armagh.

NI Simmental Club vice-chairman Andrew Clarke sold the first prize winning Breaghey Class K393 for 2,900gns. This thirteen-month-old heifer was sired by Omorga Volvo, and bred from Breaghey Class I286 – reserve champion at the club’s 2018 Heifer Derby. Highest bidder was Francis Lively from Rathfriland, County Down.

A cow and calf consigned by Gareth Wilson, Enniskillen, sold for 3,900gns. The January 2013 Ashland Ella Beauty EX90 was sired by Kilbride Farm Ahoghill, and bred from the Raceview Nigel daughter Ashland Beauty 2nd. She was accompanied by her sixth calf, the seven-month-old Curaheen Gunshot daughter, Hillhead Farm Miss Beauty P. P’d in-calf and due February 2022 to Curaheen Gunshot, this outfit was snapped up by Dermot Ronney from Newry, County Down.

A draft entry of heifers from Harry and John Moore’s Omorga prefix topped at 4,700gns, and saw six heifers change hands to average £3,517 each.

Leading the Moore family’s offering was the eleven-month-old Omorga Lorelle. This Curaheen Drifter daughter, is out of the home-bred Dermotstown Delboy dam, Omorga Joy – maternal sister to Omorga Volvo. She joins Robin Boyd’s Slievenagh Herd at Portglenone.

Next best at 4,400gns was the September 2020 Omorga Lois, sired by Mullyknock Gallant, and bred from the Linde General daughter Jaegergard Lisette P – imported from Denmark. Her granddam Jaegergard Errantis won the Danish National Show a record four times in succession. Buyer was David Cameron, owner of the Ballee Herd based at Coleraine, County Londonderry.

A draft entry of heifers from Noel and Mae Kilpatrick’s Ballymoney Herd, Banbridge, topped at 2,700gns, with five selling to average £2,289 each.

The March 2019 Ballymoney Kirstie sold for 2,700gns to Ian Magill from Millisle, County Down. Sired by Curaheen Earp, she was bred from the Celtic Rock daughter Ballylane Heather ET.

Bull trade topped at 2,800gns, paid to Garvagh veterinary surgeon Nevin Smith for the first prize winning Edenbann Lionheart. This July 2020 entry was sired by the homebred Edenbann Emperor TSI+68 SRI+74, a son of the 20,000gns Auchorachan Wizard, and bred from Edenbann Amanda by Glebefarm Rocky. Buyer was Martin Smyth from Castlerock, County Londonderry.

The male champion Breaghey Lord Enniskillen sold at 2,600gns for Andrew Clarke. Born in June 2020, he was sired by the home-bred Breaghey Jeronimo, and is out of the Dermotstown Delboy daughter Breaghey Vida 1. He sold to Samuel Barbour from Annalong, County Down.

The reserve male championship went to the February 2020 Inishargy Lambada PP ET from David Gilmore, Kircubbin. He was unsold.

Averages: Five bulls £2,541; 18 heifers £2,960 (78%); Ballymoney draft 5 heifers £2,289; Omorga draft 6 heifers £3,517.

Results from the judging ring:

Class 1, bull born between 15/02/20 and 16/04/20 – 1, and reserve male champion, David Gilmore, Inishargy Lambada 20 PP ET by Coose Gambler; 2, Cecil Chartres and David Farrell, Lakeside Lucky by Lakeside Jonny; 3, Alan Wilson, Bannhill Farm Lucifer by Saltire Impressive.

Class 2, bull born between 16/05/20 and 07/06/20 – 1, and male champion, Breaghey Lord Enniskillen by Breaghey Jeronimo; 2, Nevin Smith, Edenbann Lancelot ET by Woodhall Ferrari; 3, Sean Burns, Longbeach Levi by Clonagh Tiger Gallant.

Class 3, bull born between 12/07/20 and 20/09/20 – 1, Nevin Smith, Edenbann Lionheart by Edenbann Emperor; 2, William and George Nelson, Drumacritten Levi by Saltire Impressive.

Class 4, heifer born between 25/10/19 and 20/03/20 – 1, and reserve female champion, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 39th by Curaheen Bandit; 2, Brian, Linda and Craig Cowan, Owenskerry Kenya by Curaheen Dickens; 3, Eamon McCloskey, Drumagarner Lee by Team Celtic.

Class 5, heifer born between 01/04/20 and 11/05/20 – 1, and female champion, Ranfurly Weikel 40th L10 by Samark Superman; 2, AW Reaney and Sons, Cladymore Lady ET by Kilbride Farm Dragoon; 3, AW Reaney and Sons, Cladymore Lovely ET by Dermotstown Delboy.

Class 6, heifer born between 15/05/20 and 16/07/20 – 1, Nevin Smith, Edenbann Lynette ET by Islavale Frontier; 2, Joe and Alan Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Lizabel by Denizes Fantastic; 3, Joe and Alan Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Ladybird by Denizes Fantastic.