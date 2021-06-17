Female drop calves selling to £455 at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre
A super trade at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre on Tuesday with male drop calves £405/Belgian Blue and female drop calves selling to £455/Belgian Blue.
Male drop calves
I Telford £405/Belgian Blue £380/Aberdeen Angus, B Elliott £400/Shorthorn, £335/Holstein, £335/Holstein, G Moore £265/Simmental, £265/Aberdeen Angus, £250/Aberdeen Angus, £240/Simmental, £225/Simmental, £210/Aberdeen Angus, T Smith £225/Hereford, £210/Simmental, £195/Simmental, £140/Shorthorn, £130/Simmental and A McKelvey £200/Simmental, £145/Simmental.
Female drop calves
I Telford £455/Belgian Blue, £430/Belgian Blue, £410/Belgian Blue, £410/Belgian Blue, £405/Belgian Blue, £395/Belgian Blue, £395/Belgian Blue, £375/Belgian Blue and G Moore £230/Simmental, £225/Simmental, £205/Simmental, £200/Simmental, £200/Aberdeen Angus, £200/Aberdeen Angus, £170/Aberdeen Angus, £155/Limousin.