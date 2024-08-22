Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Transport Museum has introduced a remarkable new addition to its existing Museum of Innovation Gallery - the Ferguson Black Tractor.

Now on display, this iconic prototype, engineered in Belfast, truly expresses the genius of Harry Ferguson. It brought together Ferguson’s unique innovations for the first time and is arguably the most important tractor ever built. The ‘Ferguson System’, as it came to be known, revolutionised global agriculture. On loan to the museum by Harry Ferguson's family, the tractor offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore the origins of the Ferguson System, a technology that continues to shape agricultural practices today.

The tractor not only highlights Ferguson’s contributions, but also places them within the broader context of Northern Ireland’s engineering and innovative heritage. By featuring other local innovators and pioneers and their work, the Museum of Innovation Gallery at Ulster Transport Museum, aims to celebrate regional achievements in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Clare Ablett, Curator of History at National Museums NI, explains, this loan is a major step in the museum's mission to promote STEAM education and celebrate heritage in innovation.

Clare Ablett, Curator of History at National Museums NI, William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI, Jamie Sheldon, grandson of Harry Ferguson and John Barren, Director of Friends of Ferguson Heritage

She said: “Ferguson’s Black tractor, made possible by the generous loan from Harry Ferguson’s family, celebrates the enduring legacy of one of Northern Ireland’s most influential inventors. Our collaboration with the Ferguson family, as well as Friends of Ferguson Heritage and Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee, also highlights the importance of community in preserving our shared history and we're honoured to bring the tractor home and present this vital piece of history to the public.”

The Museum of Innovation Gallery at Ulster Transport Museum features interactive displays, historical documentation and rare artefacts, designed to give visitors an insight into the minds that have shaped Northern Ireland’s industrial and agricultural landscape.

The Ferguson family's involvement has enhanced the historical significance of the Museum of Innovation Gallery and the lasting impact of Ferguson’s work on global agriculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie Sheldon, grandson of Harry Ferguson, shared his pride in the ongoing celebration of his grandfather’s work at Ulster Transport Museum.

Ferguson Black Tractor on display at the Ulster Transport Museum

He said: “Our family is delighted to see my grandfather's work honoured in this way. He was a visionary, and while his contributions are already well-represented in the Museum of Innovation Gallery, the loan of this tractor, his original prototype, is a fantastic addition.

“This display is a fitting tribute to his ground-breaking achievements. We are proud to collaborate with National Museums NI in bringing this history to life at the Ulster Transport Museum and hope that visitors will gain a deeper appreciation for the impact he had on modern agriculture.”

Harry Ferguson’s combination of hydraulics with the three-point linkage system - a fundamental innovation featured in the Ferguson Black tractor - transformed how tractors interact with farming implements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This innovation not only increased efficiency but also became the foundation for modern agricultural machinery and solidified Ferguson’s legacy as one of the most influential engineers of the 20th century.

Ferguson Black Tractor on display at the Ulster Transport Museum

John Barron, Director of Friends of Ferguson Heritage, said: “Harry Ferguson had a mind ahead of his time. His pioneering work not only revolutionised modern farming techniques but also set new standards in engineering that remain relevant today. Ferguson’s legacy is synonymous with agricultural innovation, and this new display serves as a powerful tribute to his achievements, demonstrating how one person’s revolutionary ideas can have an impact worldwide.”

The Ferguson Black Tractor is on display in the Museum of Innovation Gallery at Ulster Transport Museum and is expected to draw visitors from both the region and beyond. The Gallery - showcasing the stories of local pioneers who have made a global impact - includes renowned innovations like the DeLorean, and the world’s first cardiac ambulance.

William Blair, Director of Collections at National Museums NI emphasised the importance of recognising local talent and innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The arrival of the Ferguson Black at the Ulster Transport Museum marks a significant milestone in our efforts to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Northern Ireland’s innovators. This event underscores our commitment to making such historic collections accessible to the public.

Harry Ferguson 1884-1960, Unknown Artist

“By showcasing Ferguson's ground breaking tractor, we not only honour our heritage, but also inspire curiosity and a passion for STEAM among young visitors, encouraging the next generation of innovators."

For more details, visit https://www.ulstertransportmuseum.org/.