Ferguson Working day for avid Massey man Harry
The Massey Ferguson Worldwide group are holding a working day on Saturday, 5th March at land kindly offered by Mark Trimble, near Clare Glen, Tandragee (BT62 2EX) starting at 10am.
The aim of the event is to raise money towards the treatment of seven year old Harry Simpson, who has recently been diagnosed with a form of Leukaemia, which means he and his family will have to relocate to Bristol for a period of up to six months where Harry will receive bone marrow transplant treatment.
Harry and his family are well known and respected in the vintage collecting community.
Both his parents, William and Gemma, have brought Harry along to vintage events since he was born. He is an avid Massey man, even though his grandfather, Stephen Robinson tries to entice him with his extensive Nuffield/Leyland collection!
Please come along with ploughs, cultivators and disc harrows, (Ferguson and Massey Ferguson tractors are preferred, but organisers won’t be turning other makes away) or just come along to support this worthy cause. Burgers will be available for tractor drivers. Alternatively Harry’s school have set up a gofundme campaign https://gofund.me/d9e63777 for donations.
For further information contact Sam Neill 07929 550114 or join the Massey Ferguson Worldwide group on Facebook.