Thirty-year-old Fermanagh man, Karl Kirkpatrick, is a cousin of fellow country singer, and previous Glór Tíre contestant, Rachel McConnell, and has been steeped in country music from a young age.

Karl explained: “Country music was always a big thing in our house, growing up. My uncle has his own wee band and my mother would have been big into singing.”

Karl is one of eight contestants taking part in the 20th season of TG4’s long running, hit music series. The local farmer will appear on the programme’s second episode on Tuesday 19 March.

Claudia Buckley and Fermanagh's Karl Kirkpatrick. (Pic: TG4)

“It’s a big surprise to be on the show,” Karl admitted. “I never thought I’d be here doing this.”

Karl got his start in the music scene through Pettigo’s Paul Kelly, who he described as a “good friend” of his.

“He brought me onto his shows, and that was it then,” Karl added. He also cites Mick Flavin and Chuck Owens among his inspirations.

For his appearance on Glór Tíre, Karl will perform two songs, both originally made famous by Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner - ‘We’ll Get Ahead Someday’ and ‘Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff’.

Karl Kirkpatrick. (Pic: TG4)

Many Irish country fans will know the latter song from the version by Jimmy Buckley, one of Ireland’s most popular singers and another of Karl’s heroes.

“Jimmy has been a fan of mine for as long as I can remember, and he’s been a great support to me over the years,” Karl said.

What’s more, the Fermanagh man is being mentored for his appearances on Glór Tíre by Claudia Buckley - Jimmy’s daughter, and an Irish country music star in her own right!

“It’s great,” he added, “I couldn’t have picked a better mentor.”

Karl will duet with Claudia on ‘Forty Miles From Poplar Bluff’, and it seems that for the moment, this upcoming appearance on Glór Tíre is enough to be getting on with. He still has his farming responsibilities after all.

“I’m doing something that I love doing,” he continued, “and balancing that with the music. It’s swings and roundabouts, you take the rough with the smooth.”

He has a similarly practical attitude to his upcoming Glór Tíre appearance. “It’s going to be a great boost career wise,” he stated. “We’ll see what happens afterwards. I haven’t thought that far ahead yet!”

