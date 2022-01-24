Fertiliser planning webinars announced

Imported fertiliser is a key component of livestock systems within Northern Ireland. With approximately 340,000 tonnes of fertiliser (86,700 tonnes of Nitrogen) used on Northern Ireland farms each year it represents a significant variable cost. In the past 12 months, fertiliser prices have increased dramatically due to rising energy costs and contracted supply across Europe. Recent quotes for Urea are over £700 per tonne with no immediate reduction in prices currently forecast.

AgriSearch have commissioned AFBI to carry out an urgent desktop review on the impact of price increases on the economics of fertiliser application for grass production. Dr Debbie McConnell from AFBI will present the results of this review.

Aveen McMullan from CAFRE will discuss how to optimise soil health and make best use of manures. She will be joined by CAFRE Dairy Technologist Robert Patterson and CAFRE Beef and Sheep Development Adviser Rachel Megarrell who will discuss a number of practical scenarios at the relevant webinars. With a focus on optimising nutrient and livestock management practices to maximise fertiliser utilisation for the incoming season.

The final presentation will be made by Dr David Patterson of AFBI who will discuss longer term strategies for reducing the use of artificial N fertiliser. This will be followed by a question and answer session.