Festive December for all at Holestone YFC

The evening was finished with some warm mince pies and shortbread.

Members also donated to the Presidents appeal this year which was donating to their local foodbanks.

Food was a top priority for members this past month with the club meeting being our annual roving supper.

Jack Stewart and Laura Patterson donating to presidents appeal

Thanks must go to the Stewarts, McConnell’s, Moore’s and Patterson’s for hosting the members as they enjoyed starters and main courses.

Members then travelled back to the hall to enjoy some dessert.

There was definitely pack stomachs for going home that evening.

Holestone choir travelled to Magherafelt High School on 8th December to compete in the annual choir festival.

Holestone YFC members enjoying their main course at the roving supper

A super effort was made by members as they sung there way through both songs.

Well done to all members and especially those who took on a solo part.

Thanks also to Susan Bates who trained members for the competition.

Saturday 10th December, saw some of Holestone YFC senior girls head to the Christmas markets to enjoy some festivities.

A packed hall for Holestone YFC carol service

It was great for the girls to catch up and enjoy the festive cheer.

The year 2022 also saw the return of Holestone YFC much anticipated kids party.

It was great to see many past members of the clubs coming along with their children for the festivities.

The children enjoyed games, dancing and of course a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

The Holestone YFC kids party

Christmas festivities did not finish for the club, as the club hosted their very first Christmas party at Secrets nightclub.

The club would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket for the sold out event.

Holestone YFC would like to thank all the clubs friends, family, supporters, sponsors and of course the members for their continued support.

The committee would like to wish everyone a very prosperous New Year and look forward to seeing everyone out and about at upcoming events.