As well as the prizes presented to those in the show rings, awards were given to the best trade stands on the day.

Trade Stand Awards:

Best Large Trade StandThe Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Keenan Alltech.

The Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was won by Kirkinriola Pedigree Livestock. They were also awarded the most festive stand at the Show. Pictured: Rodney Brown Head of Agribusiness Danske Bank, Jack, Martin and Jacqueline King, RUAS President Christine Adams, David Mark RUAS Steward and Ian Wilson Trade Stand Judge. Picture: Brian Thompson

Reserve Best Large Trade StandThe Reserve Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AHV International.

Best Small Trade StandThe Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Rural Support.

Reserve Best Small Trade Stand

The Reserve Best Small Trade Stand at the 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Kew Cleaning Equipment.Best Kept Dairy Stall

The second placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Erne Holsteins. Pictured: Trade Stand Judge Ian Wilson, RUAS President Christine Adams, Stewart Baxter and Danske Bank’s Mark Noble. Picture: Brian Thompson

The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was won by Slatabogie Holsteins. Pictured: Danske Bank’s Mark Noble, Leanne and Alan Paul, RUAS President Christine Adams and Trade Stand Judge Ian Wilson. Picture: Brian Thompson

The Reserve Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AHV International. Pictured on the day were Aimee McConnell, Danske Bank’s Elaine Alderdice, RUAS President Christine Adams, Paul Marrs and Aloisia Loughran. Picture: Brian Thompson

The Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Keenan Alltech. Pictured at the awards presentation were Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness Rodney Brown, Aislinn Campbell, RUAS President Christine Adams, Richard Dudgeon, Gareth McAllister, Trade Stand Judge Ian Wilson and Jenny McNeill from RUAS. Picture: Brian Thompson

The Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Rural Support. Pictured at the awards presentation were RUAS President Christine Adams, Judge Ian Wilson, Barbara Alcorn, Bronagh Brennan and Danske Bank’s Head of Agribusiness Rodney Brown. Picture: Brian Thompson