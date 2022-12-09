Festive Kirkinriola Pedigree Livestock scoop Best Kept Dairy Stall award at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair
The 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, returned to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, yesterday.
By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago- 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 3:35pm
As well as the prizes presented to those in the show rings, awards were given to the best trade stands on the day.
Trade Stand Awards:
Best Large Trade StandThe Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Keenan Alltech.
Reserve Best Large Trade StandThe Reserve Best Large Trade Stand at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to AHV International.
Best Small Trade StandThe Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Rural Support.
Reserve Best Small Trade Stand
The Reserve Best Small Trade Stand at the 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Kew Cleaning Equipment.Best Kept Dairy Stall
The first place Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was won by Kirkinriola Pedigree Livestock. They were also awarded the most festive stand at the show.
The second placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 2022 Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Erne Holsteins.
The third placed Best Kept Dairy Stall at the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was won by Slatabogie Holsteins.
