Fibrus champions rural connectivity at Spring Farm Machinery Show

Full Fibre broadband provider Fibrus continues to demonstrate its support for the local farming community as the headline sponsor of one of Ireland’s major agricultural events for a second consecutive year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With an investment of over £700m to date, Fibrus has significantly enhanced the digital infrastructure of rural and regional areas, bringing reliable broadband to homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.

The Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show will take place on January 24 and 25 next year at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn. A turnout of around 15,000 people is anticipated, with ample on-site free parking available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer at Fibrus, said the agricultural event aligned with the ethos of the company and its commitment to connectivity, particularly in rural and remote parts of NI.

Pictured at the launch of the 2024 Spring Farm Machinery Show. (Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

“Farming and agriculture are integral to the fabric of NI and to the communities we serve and play a crucial role in the local economy,” he said. “That’s why Fibrus is delighted to have once again teamed up with AJS to invest in the 2024 show as we continue to support the rural and hard to reach parts of NI.”

Andrew Short, Director of AJS Promotions, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Fibrus back on board for our annual Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show. We value Fibrus’ commitment to our event, and their support significantly enhances the positive impact we can make on the local farming community.

“Together, we look forward to fostering a thriving environment for agricultural innovation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year will see the return of a live outdoor demonstration area to the show and visitors will see machinery in action and get the latest information on new technology and innovations.

Gareth Mellon, Farming Life; Andrew Short, Director of AJS Promotions and Colin Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer at Fibrus. (Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

The event will run from noon until 10pm daily, featuring live demos and informative Discover Stage talks throughout the day.