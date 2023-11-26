Fibrus champions rural connectivity at Spring Farm Machinery Show
With an investment of over £700m to date, Fibrus has significantly enhanced the digital infrastructure of rural and regional areas, bringing reliable broadband to homes and businesses across Northern Ireland.
The Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show will take place on January 24 and 25 next year at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn. A turnout of around 15,000 people is anticipated, with ample on-site free parking available.
Colin Hutchinson, Chief Financial Officer at Fibrus, said the agricultural event aligned with the ethos of the company and its commitment to connectivity, particularly in rural and remote parts of NI.
“Farming and agriculture are integral to the fabric of NI and to the communities we serve and play a crucial role in the local economy,” he said. “That’s why Fibrus is delighted to have once again teamed up with AJS to invest in the 2024 show as we continue to support the rural and hard to reach parts of NI.”
Andrew Short, Director of AJS Promotions, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Fibrus back on board for our annual Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show. We value Fibrus’ commitment to our event, and their support significantly enhances the positive impact we can make on the local farming community.
“Together, we look forward to fostering a thriving environment for agricultural innovation.”
This year will see the return of a live outdoor demonstration area to the show and visitors will see machinery in action and get the latest information on new technology and innovations.
The event will run from noon until 10pm daily, featuring live demos and informative Discover Stage talks throughout the day.
For further details about the show, contact AJS Promotions at 028 8225 2800, email [email protected] or visit www.ajspromotions.com. To find out more about Fibrus Full Fibre broadband, call 02890 993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.