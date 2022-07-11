Fibrus reaffirms its commitment to supporting NI’s regional and rural communities

Erin Donnelly, Marketing Specialist at Hyperfast NI, Derek Lough, Membership Director at the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Julian Simpson, Stakeholder Engagement Manager at Hyperfast, Stephen McCartney, Hyperfast Brand Ambassador, and Don Holland, owner of D&D Holland farm in Articlave.

Most recently Hyperfast NI delivered by Fibrus, sponsored this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, which took place on 17-19 June.

Fibrus CEO Dominic Kearns explained: “We greatly value the opportunity through our partnerships with Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and the recent Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, to get out and meet with the people that are the lifeblood of what is arguably one of NI’s greatest assets: its farming.

“We recognise the critical importance of this sector to the local economy. Through delivering Project Stratum, Fibrus is proud to play its role in ensuring farms and agribusiness in the most rural parts of Northern Ireland can avail of the connectivity they need to run their day-to-day businesses.”

Fibrus was appointed by the NI Executive in November 2020 to deliver Project Stratum – a £197 million investment that will bring full fibre broadband to premises across regional parts of Northern Ireland.

Project Stratum will radically transform broadband connectivity by extending gigabit capable full fibre broadband infrastructure to approximately 84,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland, none of which have access to meaningful broadband services.

UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We are delighted that Fibrus provided sponsorship for this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.