Fibrus reaffirms its commitment to supporting NI’s regional and rural communities

Most recently Hyperfast NI delivered by Fibrus, sponsored this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, which took place on 17-19 June.
Fibrus CEO Dominic Kearns explained: “We greatly value the opportunity through our partnerships with Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and the recent Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, to get out and meet with the people that are the lifeblood of what is arguably one of NI’s greatest assets: its farming.
“We recognise the critical importance of this sector to the local economy. Through delivering Project Stratum, Fibrus is proud to play its role in ensuring farms and agribusiness in the most rural parts of Northern Ireland can avail of the connectivity they need to run their day-to-day businesses.”
Fibrus was appointed by the NI Executive in November 2020 to deliver Project Stratum – a £197 million investment that will bring full fibre broadband to premises across regional parts of Northern Ireland.
Project Stratum will radically transform broadband connectivity by extending gigabit capable full fibre broadband infrastructure to approximately 84,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland, none of which have access to meaningful broadband services.
UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We are delighted that Fibrus provided sponsorship for this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.
“With the industry facing continuous change and many application processes moving online, having access to quality digital connectivity is essential for our members. Broadband is also a crucial tool for rural communities as those who reside in isolated areas with poor mobile signal depend on their Wi-Fi internet connection to communicate with others whether it be online learning or hybrid meetings.”