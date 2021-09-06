Final call for EFS Wider applications in 2021

EFS Wider Tranche 5 agreements will start on 01 January 2022 and run for five years to 31 December 2026.

EFS Wider offers the opportunity to carry out environmentally beneficial work on farms such as creating buffers for watercourses, planting hedges and trees and providing winter feeding sites for birds. This work is fully funded through the scheme.

Full information is available online and via the Helpline number 0300 200 7848. Assistance with applications can also be obtained through the Helpline.

A DAERA spokesperson commented: “There is usually a last minute rush to make applications in time for this scheme and we would urge potential applicants to submit applications early.