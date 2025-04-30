Final call for local Northern Ireland communities to nominate local heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The people of Northern Ireland are being called to nominate their local heroes for this year's Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank before the deadline of Monday 5th May.

People across Northern Ireland are being urged to nominate the unsung heroes in their towns, villages, and neighbourhoods for the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards 2025, in partnership with Ulster Bank – with the nomination deadline fast approaching at 23:59 on Monday 5th May.

The awards shine a light on ordinary people who have done extraordinary things – from selfless carers and lifesaving first responders to young people and volunteers making an impact in their communities.

This year’s 10 award categories include Spirit of Health, Caring Spirit, Spirit of Youth, 999 Hero, Overcoming Adversity, and more. Nominations should be submitted by email to [email protected] before the closing deadline.

Sunday Life and Belfast Telegraph editor-in-chief Martin Breen, Sandra Wright and Terry Robb of Ulster Bank, and last year’s Spirit of Youth winner Isla McManus

The glittering awards ceremony will take place at the Culloden Estate and Spa, Cultra, on Friday 20th June and will be hosted by UTV’s Rita Fitzgerald and Cool FM’s Pete Snodden. Cool FM also returns as media partner for the event.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at headline sponsor Ulster Bank NI, said: “The Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, in partnership with Ulster Bank, are a fantastic way of celebrating community heroes who make a huge difference to the lives of others.

“From working in branches right across Northern Ireland, we hear so many inspiring stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things for those in their communities. We are so proud to partner with the Belfast Telegraph/Sunday Life to give these people the recognition they deserve and let them know that these good deeds are not going unnoticed and how highly they are valued.

“Throughout the course of the partnership, we have been privileged to meet so many inspirational people, and I am sure we will once again be bowled over by this year’s entries. So, if you know of someone who deserves to be recognised then please submit your nomination before the deadline and let us recognise your local community heroes.”

Martin Breen, Sunday Life and Belfast Telegraph deputy editor-in-chief and founder of the awards, added: “We want you to tell us about the heroes in your life and local community in every corner of Northern Ireland.

“The success of these awards is down to each and every person who nominates someone for recognition, so I would urge everyone to let us know about those people who have made such a positive impact to the lives of others. Let us give them the recognition they truly deserve.”

To nominate someone, email [email protected] by midnight on Monday 5th May, telling us a little about the person or group and why they deserve recognition.