Entries for the North of England Curlew Conservation Awards close on 21 July, with the award ceremony taking place at Masham Town Hall on 18 August.

The awards, organised by Nidderdale National Landscape and supported by National Landscapes and National Parks across the north, celebrate the work of farmers, volunteers, and upland managers. They’ll also highlight and share best practice for curlew conservation.

Matthew Trevelyan, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer at Nidderdale National Landscape, said: “It’s vital we celebrate those who are helping to safeguard our curlew populations. It’s been calculated that, at minimum, we need 10,000 more chicks to survive in the UK each year, just to halt the decline.”

The curlew was added to the UK red list in 2015 and is argued to be the most pressing bird conservation priority in the UK. On average, 60% of curlew have been lost throughout England and Scotland since the 1980s.

The main driver for decline is poor breeding success, caused by habitat loss, disturbance, climate change and predation.

The team at Nidderdale National Landscapes has worked around curlew conservation for many years.

In 2020, their State of Nature report that assessed the health of the area’s wildlife and habitats, saw that populations were relatively stable in comparison to the rest of the country, thanks to Nidderdale’s vital habitat.

Matthew said: “The work that’s being done here in Nidderdale, and across the north, shows there is hope. Most land managers and farmers are concerned custodians who care for our curlew, and they are the ones most alert to local subtleties of curlew behaviour. There are farmer cluster groups doing incredible work, such as the Swaledale and Wensleydale Environmental Farmers and the Darley Beck Curlew Project.”

The awards feature four categories.

The Farmland Curlew Award recognises the special efforts of nature-friendly farmers who have curlew at the heart of their work.

The Upland Curlew Award recognises special efforts made by upland land managers who have a special interest in curlew.

The Young Curlew Conservationist Award celebrates the efforts of young curlew conservationists under the age of 18, and the Volunteer Award will recognise a volunteer who makes an important contribution to curlew conservation.

Matthew said: “Curlews are an iconic bird across much of northern England. Their evocative calls are part of the soul of our countryside as well as being important bio-indicators. Protecting the curlew will also benefit a range of other species and habitats.”

The curlew, characterised by their curved beak, and bubbling call, has inspired artists over the years, including poets WB Yeats, Dylan Thomas, and Ted Hughes.

To celebrate its role inspiring creativity, the awards will feature a performance from the newly formed Pennine Hills Curlew Choir, poetry readings introduced by nature writer and poet, Karen Lloyd, curlew artwork by local children, and a screening of The Lost Songstress, a film produced by Alicia Hayden in partnership with Wader Quest.

The awards ceremony will also feature talks on curlew conservation from Amanda Perkins of Curlew Country, and Tom Orde-Powlett of Bolton Castle Estate, as well as a presentation from 2023’s overall winner, Rebecca Dickens.

Matthew added: “These awards provide a space in which we can express our gratitude to all the people who are creating a countryside fit for curlew. Their work must not go without thanks.”

Prizes have been donated by businesses including Swinton Estate, the Saddleroom and the Penny Bun.

The event is free with the option to donate to the charities Curlew Action, Wader Quest and Curlew Country on the night.

North of England Curlew Conservation Awards, Sunday 18 August, 5-8.30pm. Nominations close 21 July, to nominate contact: [email protected] or to book tickets for the awards visit https://nidderdaleaonb.org.uk/events/

