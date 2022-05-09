Final phase of £18 million Wastewater Project for Ards North gets underway

The pumping station, located at Fowler Way, will be equipped with modern pumps, state-of-the-art control panels and a new kiosk, as well as a new underground stormwater storage facility. The extensive improvements will improve the performance of the pumping station and provide environmental protection during heavy rainfall.

The essential work at Ballywalter WwPS marks the final phase of the two-year Ards North Wastewater Improvement Project, a major programme of work ongoing by NI Water to enhance water quality in the area through the rationalisation and upgrade of the wastewater collection, treatment and transfer systems serving the villages of Carrowdore, Ballywhiskin and Ballywalter.

Speaking about the project and this latest phase of works, Damien McKeown, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “NI Water and our appointed local contractors, BSG and Farrans, are making huge strides on the wider Ards North Wastewater Improvement Project, with great progress being made on the construction of the new wastewater treatment works, pumping stations, pipelines and long sea outfall.

“The work at Ballywalter forms a critical part of the overall project to deliver widespread environmental improvements. We are pleased that these extensive upgrades are now underway with completion of the main construction works expected in summer 2022.

“For health and safety reasons, the area around the works site will have to be fenced off. Unfortunately, this will include the section of coastal path at Fowler Way, as well an adjacent area of residential parking. We would kindly ask pedestrians to divert off the coastal path at The Square and re-join the path if required further down Main Street. We would also be grateful if members of the public could refrain from parking at Fowler Way during the construction works. Residential parking spaces have been signposted and signage is also in place to direct pedestrians around the works area.

“As this essential wastewater improvement project at Fowler Way gets underway, I would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their support in the planning of the upgrade at Ballywalter WwPS. NI Water, our project managers from TetraTech and our contractors for this work, BSG, greatly appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents as we progress this essential £18m wastewater improvement project. We assure residents that every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.”