Final round of free AMR training now underway

​The final round of free training courses on the responsible use of antimicrobials on beef and sheep farms is now underway.

By Joanne Knox
Published 6th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

This training round will come to an end on 31 August 2023.

The Livestock and Meat Commission is encouraging farmers who have yet to complete this course to register for an upcoming event. Participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme are reminded that from 3 February 2020 it became a requirement for NIBL FQAS that ‘at least one person responsible for administering animal medicines must be formally trained in the responsible use of antimicrobials’.

Details on upcoming training dates for the courses can be found on the CAFRE website at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/responsible-use-of-antimicrobials-on-beef-and-sheep-farms/ or contact AI Services on Tel. 028 9083 3123.

