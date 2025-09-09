Finalists announced in FBD Young Farmer of the Year Competition

The final six contestants competing for the title of FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 have been announced.

The finalists are:

  • Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Co Cork
  • Amie Coonan, a beef farmer from Co Tipperary
  • Brian Fitzpatrick, a dairy farmer from Co Carlow
  • David Heraty, a beef and sheep farmer from Co Mayo
  • Isaac Wheelock, a tillage farmer from Co Wexford
  • Sarah Kelly, an equine farmer from Co Sligo

Macra national president Josephine O'Neill congratulated the young farmers on their success.

Macra president Josephine O’Neillplaceholder image
She said: “Congratulations to all participants in this year's FBD Young Farmer of the Year. These prestigious awards celebrate the passion, determination, hard work and commitment of young farmers.

“Despite the challenges faced in Irish agriculture today, the FBD Young Farmer of the Year semi-finalists are wonderful ambassadors for all young farmers who work so hard day in day out to incorporate sustainable farming practices and innovative technologies, acting as stewards of the land and leaders of their rural communities. Best wishes to the six finalists as they progress to the final stages of the competition today.”

Michael Berkery, chairman of the FBD Trust, also passed on his congratulations.

He said: “FBD Insurance is proud to continue our long-standing support for Macra na Feirme and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

“At FBD Insurance, we understand the importance of supporting Ireland’s young farmers and to help showcase innovation and sustainability in Irish farming.

“Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to finals.

“They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future.”

The final six contestants will now compete for the overall title of 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Category winners and the overall winner will be announced tonight at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards later tonight in the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.

