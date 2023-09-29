Finding TEN - the missing Land-Rover
and live on Freeview channel 276
This extraordinary adventure took the vehicle’s three owners through Europe, Asia and Africa, and along the way, the trio found themselves being held at gunpoint, being arrested and even ambushed.
Their epic overland journey is set to be the subject of a new book – and with a high proportion of the two million Land-Rovers ever made still in existence, Porter Press International is hoping to track down TEN 423.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three Men in a Land-Rover will be published later this year and is due to be launched at the world’s first Motoring Literary and Art Festival, to be held on 2-3 December at the world-famous Silverstone circuit.
“As soon as these gentlemen approached me, I knew their story had to be told,’ said publisher Philip Porter.
“Their Land-Rover became affectionately known as ‘TEN’ and we think it would be amazing if we were able to find this significant part of overlanding history and reunite its once-owners with their trusty steed at the Festival in December.”Can you help? If so, please get in touch with Porter Press at [email protected]