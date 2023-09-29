Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This extraordinary adventure took the vehicle’s three owners through Europe, Asia and Africa, and along the way, the trio found themselves being held at gunpoint, being arrested and even ambushed.

Their epic overland journey is set to be the subject of a new book – and with a high proportion of the two million Land-Rovers ever made still in existence, Porter Press International is hoping to track down TEN 423.

Three Men in a Land-Rover will be published later this year and is due to be launched at the world’s first Motoring Literary and Art Festival, to be held on 2-3 December at the world-famous Silverstone circuit.

“As soon as these gentlemen approached me, I knew their story had to be told,’ said publisher Philip Porter.