Fine show of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £165
Fat ewes to £165 and store lambs to £102.
Fat hoggets
T Butler, Texel, 32kgs £163. P Laverty, Suffolk, 29kgs £148. E and M O’Neill, Texel, 27kgs £148. Maurice McVicker, Texel, 26kgs £145. Philip McCurdy, Texel, 28kgs £142. A McKay, Texel, 24½kgs £142. T Henry, Charollais, 27kgs £140. R Sinclair, Texel, 24kgs £137. C and R Gillan, Mule, 24kgs £137. John Todd, Texel, 23kgs £134. McConkey Farms, Texel, 23kgs £135. A B Wilson, 22½kgs £134
Store lambs
J and S Bailey, Blackface, £102. E Matthews, Texel, £101, £92.00. B and J McCloskey, Suffolk, £96.00. R Duffin, Texel, £90.00, £81.00.
Fat ewes and rams
T Bulter, Texel, £165. J Walsh, Texel, £158. J A Kerr, Blackface Leicester ram, £140. B Blaney, Blackface Leicester ram, £132. T Butler, Suffolk ram £131. D McCloskey, Texel, £130. S Hill, Suffolk, £130. B and R McCollum, 6 Texel, £122.50. S Gardner, Texel, £122, Texel ram, £120. W Jamison, Texel, £115, Suffolk, £105. D Steele, Suffolk, £100. M Wright, Mule, £100. A McMullan, Mule, £100
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.