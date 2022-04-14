Finnebrogue launches range of Better Naked plant-based sauces

It is Finnebrogue’s first entrance into the sauce category – and its range of four new flavours are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free; and made without any artificial additives or preservatives.

The flavoured table sauces include two mayonnaises - Burger Mayonnaise and Southern Fried Mayonnaise; and two ketchups - Hoisin Ketchup and Roasted Red Pepper & Chilli Ketchup.

The sauces launched at 497 Tesco UK stores earlier this week and complement an already award-winning plant-based range, which includes imitation pork, chicken, beef and fish products.

The Better Naked sauces have been created to meet the ever-growing demand for better tasting plant-based sauces that are made without any artificial additives or preservatives. They are also made without egg or dairy.

Both mayonnaises are low in sugar.

The Better Naked Southern Fried Mayonnaise is a new flavour, not seen before in the plant-based sauce category. Seasoned with herbs, it brings a spicy and creamy addition to goujons, sandwiches, wraps and tacos.

The Better Naked Burger Mayonnaise arrives just in time for spring and summer BBQs. The tangy and creamy mayo is made with gherkins, tomatoes, mustard and dill.

Both ketchups are low in fat and saturated fat.

The Roasted Red Pepper & Chilli Ketchup is a fiery and sweet sauce, rated medium on the chilli scale. It is also allergen-free and a perfect accompaniment to a range of dishes including chips, wraps, burgers and salads.

The Better Naked Hoisin Ketchup is aromatic and sticky, perfect for dipping spring rolls or enhancing the flavour of stir-frys and Asian dishes.

The sauces will retail at £2.00 (250g).

Declan Ferguson, Research, Development and Technical Director at Finnebrogue Artisan, commented: “Our mantra has always been to look at what is wrong with food and then figure out how to make it the best it can be, without being bound by the way it has always been done.

“We’ve looked at the range of plant-based sauces currently on the market and thought too often there are compromises being accepted on taste and too many artificial additives being used in the production process, such as Potassium Sorbate.

“We’ve therefore applied our years of experience in making great tasting food without artificial additives and produced a range of new sauces - with no egg, no dairy, no gluten and absolutely no artificial additives - that taste absolutely delicious.