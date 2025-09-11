Finning overhauls CHP gensets at 3 MW Cambridgeshire AD plant

Finning UK & Ireland has completed an overhaul on two of the three combined heat and power (CHP) gensets operating at the anaerobic digestion (AD) facility of Shropshire Energy (UK) Ltd. near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 MW facility was purpose-built to convert energy crops and vegetable outgrades into biogas, which fuels three on-site CHP gensets. These units convert methane-rich biogas into low-carbon electricity and heat for 48 climate-controlled mushroom-growing tunnels on site, with any surplus power exported to the national grid.

Fred Clark, Managing Director of Shropshire Energy (UK) Ltd, said: “Finning first rebuilt these engines in 2021, giving them a new lease of life. Since then, two of the units had clocked up over 90,000 hours and were due an overhaul to ensure reliable performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the mushroom farm's energy systems relying on biogas produced by the AD plant, it is critical that our power generation equipment is dependable and well maintained. Finning provided technical expertise and responsiveness, and its ability to manage complex overhaul projects has proven invaluable in keeping the system running at full capacity.”

Finning completes E60 overhaul on two of the three CHP gensets for Shropshire Energy

Daniel Newman-Smith, Customer Account Manager at Finning UK & Ireland, said: “As part of our long-term support of these CHP gensets for Shropshire Energy, we undertook an E60 overhaul on two of the three units. This type of overhaul is carried out in-between major rebuilds and is conducted in-situ with the engines still in their containers.

“The overhaul was conducted over a three-week period for each engine and involved replacement of worn components including pistons, liners, big-end bearings, cylinder heads, filters and spark plugs with genuine replacement parts. This gives the units a fresh lease of life for years to come and improves oil consumption.

“In addition to the overhaul, we continue to support Shropshire Energy with a flexible service contract that includes monthly site visits, preventive maintenance, and management of third-party alternators. All servicing is performed by factory-trained engineers using genuine parts, with each intervention covered by a 12-month warranty.”