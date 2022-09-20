News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire crews praised after rescuing bullock from Northern Ireland canal

Fire crews have rescued a young bullock from a Northern Ireland canal.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:43 pm

Crews from Portadown Fire Station, supported by the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle, the Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast and a local farmer, successfully rescued the bullock from the Newry Canal, close to Moneypenny’s Lock earlier today.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has praised the “great work” of all those involved in the rescue operation.

Fire crews have rescued a bullock from the Newry Canal. Image: NIFRS South
The bullock was successfully rescued. Image: NIFRS South

Most Popular

Fire crews have been praised following the rescue. Image: NIFRS South
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceBelfastNewcastle