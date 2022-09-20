Fire crews praised after rescuing bullock from Northern Ireland canal
Fire crews have rescued a young bullock from a Northern Ireland canal.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:43 pm
Crews from Portadown Fire Station, supported by the Large Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle, the Specialist Rescue Team from Belfast and a local farmer, successfully rescued the bullock from the Newry Canal, close to Moneypenny’s Lock earlier today.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has praised the “great work” of all those involved in the rescue operation.