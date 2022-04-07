Fire crews remain at scene of County Antrim shed fire

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident on the Ballybogey Road is ongoing and have advised nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

Four fire appliances, two from Coleraine, one from Portrush and one from Ballymoney, as well as a water tanker from Dungiven, are in attendance.

NIFRS were called to the blaze just after 9.30am this morning.

Earlier, police confirmed the Ballybogey Road in Portrush had been closed in both directions at the junction of Ballyrashane Road and Old Town Road.