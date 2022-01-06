Firefighters battle major blaze at agricultural shed
Firefighters spent almost nine hours battling a major blaze in the Glens of Antrim yesterday.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:55 am
NIFRS were alerted to the fire on the Glen Road, Glenariff, at just after midday.
A spokesperson stated: “Firefighters were called to an agricultural shed on fire.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire.”
Five fire appliances attended the scene, one from Cushendall, one from Carnlough, two from Ballymena and one from Larne.
The incident was dealt with by 9pm, with the cause of the fire believed to be accidental ignition.