Firefighters battle major blaze at agricultural shed

NIFRS were alerted to the fire on the Glen Road, Glenariff, at just after midday.

A spokesperson stated: “Firefighters were called to an agricultural shed on fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire.”

The blaze near Glenariff. Image: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Five fire appliances attended the scene, one from Cushendall, one from Carnlough, two from Ballymena and one from Larne.